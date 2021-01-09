Coronavirus caseload surpasses 98,000 as 230 more test positive

Kenya recorded 230 new coronavirus cases taking the country’s virus caseload to past 98-thousand mark. The new cases are from 6515 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

On a sad note, one person succumbed to the COVID-19 disease during a similar period bringing the total number of fatalities to 1704.

On Saturday, the country’s covid-19 positivity rate hit 3.5% with cumulative infections now standing at 98,184. From the new infections Nairobi recorded 77 cases, Taita Taveta 36, Kiambu 20, Busia 19, Kisumu 12, Meru 11, Uasin Gishu and Kilifi 10 cases each.

Kitui has 9 new infections, Mombasa and Kajiado 4 cases each, Laikipia and Murang’a each has 3 cases, Nakuru 2 while Kisii, Machakos, Garissa, Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Nyamira , Migori, Makueni, Siaya and Vihiga each recorded single cases.

137 patients recovered between Friday and Saturday, 127 from the Home- Based Care Program while 10 were discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries since March stands 80,808.