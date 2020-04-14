The number of Coronavirus cases has hit 216 as eight more cases test positive for the disease after testing 694 samples in the last 24 hours.

Speaking during a press briefing on Coronavirus Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said five of the new patients are Kenyans while three are foreign nationals; a Briton, Pakistani and a Ugandan.

Out of the eight cases, six are from Nairobi county while Siaya and Nakuru have one each with six having a history of travel from UAE, UK, Pakistan, Zambia and Comoros.

¨In terms of distribution of the cases in age, the pattern continues where we see the disease affecting the most productive group of our society,¨ said Dr. Mwangangi.

Dr Mwangangi noted that one person has been discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of recoveries to 41.

A total of 2,331 contacts have been monitored, out of which 1,729 have been discharged. 602 contacts are being followed at the moment.

21 Counties have so far recorded cases; Nairobi has 101, Mombasa 34, Kilifi 10, Kiambu 7, Mandera 6, Machakos 6, Nakuru 5, Kisii 1, Kitui 2, Laikipia 2, Kajiado 2, Murang’a 2, Homabay 1, Kakamega 2, Nyamira 1, Nyandarua 2, Nyeri 1, Siaya 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Vihiga and Kwale 1 case each.

The CAS noted with concern an increase in local transmission and announced the roll out of mass testing that will see a total of 12,000 testing kits deployed in the first phase.

¨We are rolling out the mass testing exercise, taking into consideration the risk profiles of clusters. In Nairobi for instance, the quarantine centers, hotels and isolation facilities and hospitals are top of our priority, as is the high population density area like Kibra,¨ noted CAS Mwangangi.

The government will deploy 1000 testing kits to Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), based on the risk of transmission identified by the monitoring teams same as Mandera and Siaya Counties.

She underscored the importance of National and County Governments working together to tighten and control measures, harmonise responses and mobilise people to take an active role in the fight against Coronavirus disease.

