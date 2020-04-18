Coronavirus cases spread out in almost all estates in Nairobi, CS Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe now says that Coronavirus cases in Nairobi are spread out in almost all estates.

In a press briefing at Afya House on Saturday, CS Kagwe pleaded with Nairobi residents to take measures announced by the Ministry of Health more seriously.

The CS said that the cases mapped out in Nairobi were zeroed down to Kilimani with 6 cases, Pipeline 5, Karen 4, South C 4, Kawangware 3, Tassia 2, Utawala 4, Kitisuru 2, Parklands 2, Buruburu 2 and Kibra 2.

CS Kagwe went on to say that every other city estate has reported at least one case. The estates include Donholm, Eastleigh, Hurlingham, Lavington, Runda, Ngara, Madaraka and Kasarani.

The plea to Nairobi residents comes as the number of coronavirus infections in Kenya has risen to 262 after 16 more patients tested positive from 1,015 samples tested over the last 24 hours.

The CS said none of the 16 cases has a history of travel and that they are all not in quarantine facilities.

Nine of the patients are from Nairobi, five from Mombasa and one from Homa Bay County. They are all aged between 23 and 84 years.

The CS on a positive note further confirmed that seven people had been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 60.

Two more patients have also succumbed to the disease raising the Coronavirus death toll in Kenya to 13.

Out of the 246 patients, eight are aged between zero and 14 years, 70 are between the ages of 15-29 while 164 between 30-59 years and 20 are above 60 years.