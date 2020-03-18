Coronavirus: Championship clubs support finishing season after pandemic eases

Championship clubs are unanimously behind trying to complete the season despite the coronavirus outbreak.

All 24 second-tier clubs held a video conference on Tuesday.

It followed a similar meeting on Monday when the current top six-placed clubs agreed in their desire to play remaining fixtures, a view supported by at least three other clubs.

Leeds United are currently top of the Championship table, a point ahead of West Brom with nine games to play.

The English Football League board are due to meet on Wednesday to discuss the way forward, while Premier League clubs will hold a conference on Thursday.

Fulham, Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Preston North End currently occupy the Championship play-off places, with Charlton Athletic, Luton Town and Barnsley are in the relegation zone.

The final round of Championship fixtures was due to take place on Saturday 2 May.

Meanwhile, the 47 clubs in Leagues One and Two have told the EFL they face an estimated combined loss of £50m if the campaign cannot restart before the summer.

They have been asking what assistance they may receive and the EFL has been collecting data and talking to clubs through board representatives in recent days.

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has said in a statement that voiding the current season would be “catastrophic”.

The matter is also expected to be discussed by the board on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Serie A club say that the France World Cup winner has been in voluntary isolation since 11 March and is “well and asymptomatic”.

Matuidi, 32, is the second Juve player to be confirmed to have the virus, following center-back Daniele Rugani last week.

All domestic sporting activity in Italy has been suspended until at least 3 April.