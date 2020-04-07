Coronavirus: DPP hands over Ksh 2B to support vulnerable

The Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji has on Tuesday handed over a total of Ksh 2 Billion to Cabinet Secretary National Treasury Ukur Yattani to boost government efforts in the fight against Coronavirus.

This comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the Treasury to utilise Ksh 2 Billion recovered from the proceeds of corruption to support the vulnerable in our society.

The President noted how state agencies charged in the fight against graft were able to make significant recoveries.

“In that regard, as we scale up our interventions against the current health pandemic, I direct the National Treasury to utilize the Ksh 2 Billion of already recovered corruption proceeds to support the most vulnerable members of our society, especially the needy in our urban areas. Our fight in this area continues,” said President Kenyatta.

Meanwhile, DPP Noordin Haji is pushing for stiffer sentencing for Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi for what he termed as the deliberate spreading of the Coronavirus after he defied to self-isolate himself after a trip abroad.

According to Haji, the deputy governor committed a serious crime and he will face the law for putting the people of Kilifi at risk.

On Monday, Senior Resident Magistrate Ritah Amwai ordered Saburi to spend three more days in police custody after the state successfully pleaded against his release.

Magistrate Ritah Amwai granted Prosecution prayers for Saburi to remain in detention since he could not be trusted to self-isolate as he awaits a ruling on his case.