Coronavirus: Govt to conduct mass testing starting Sunday

The Government will on Sunday start a massive mass testing of people believed to be in contact with patients of Coronavirus/Covid-19 and those who travelled back into the country.

“From Sunday, we shall embark on mass testing for those who travelled into Kenya and are in mandatory self-quarantine. It has been deemed necessary to institute mandatory quarantine for all those who have tested positive and their contacts,” said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe on Saturday said that over 2000 persons arrived in the country since March 22, 2020, and are currently under mandatory quarantine in various designated hotels and Government facilities.

On Saturday Kagwe confirmed seven more positive cases raising the tally to 38 in the country.

The Ministry of Health had on Thursday declared Kilifi County as a Coronavirus hotspot with the ministry urging the residents to strictly observe social distancing with self-determination.

With the latest confirmed cases, Nairobi County leads with 28 cases, followed by Kilifi 6, Mombasa 2, Kajiado and Kwale counties one each.

Kagwe announced that the Ministry had discharged the second patient who was under monitoring after results turned negative saying that the second and third patients tested negative but are still scheduled for a re-test in the next 48 hours.

The Health Ministry has so far tested 81 samples from suspected cases which have been analyzed in the last 24 hours.

According to CS Mutahi Kagwe, 833 people have been tested and a total of 1,141 contacts are being traced by the Ministries contact tracing team.