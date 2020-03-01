Coronavirus: Govt to disburse Ksh 10 million to Kenyans in Wuhan

The Kenyan government will disburse 10 million shillings for the upkeep of Kenyan students in Wuhan, the Chinese city that is the epicentre of the Covid-19 virus epidemic.

The National Emergency Response Committee on health says it is also evaluating risks involved in bringing the students back to the country.

The move follows anxious appeals from Kenyans after a coronavirus lockdown left students confined to their residences.

There are over 100 Kenyans currently living in Wuhan city, with 91 of these being students while nine are artistes

On readiness and surveillance across the country, the National Emergency Response Committee on health says it will partner with county governments to establish county emergency centres to compliment Mbagathi District Hospital.

The committee chair, who doubles up as health cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe who allayed fears of any case in the country promised to ensure services at the centre are up and running by Friday next week as per the president’s directive.

The response committee members who were meeting for the first time since the formation of the committee on Friday also called on Kenyans not to victimize people from other nationals.

Kenyans have been questioning why some 239 passengers were allowed into the country.

Coronavirus outbreak continues to spread around the world with more than 86,000 people infected.