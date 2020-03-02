Coronavirus: KEMSA ready to procure emergency response products

Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) says it is ready to procure emergency response products needed in the control of coronavirus should the pandemic hit the country.

Some of the products recommended by the newly formed National Emergency Response Committee on Health include chloroquine which is a malaria dose and protective gear.

The National Emergency Response Committee on Health has a raft of proposals for the operationalization of the Mbagathi District Hospital as a fully equipped coronavirus isolation centre.

To effectively manage an outbreak of the dreaded virus the committee recommends that the KEMSA avails among others 120 beds as well as 130,000 masks daily.

KEMSA Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jonah Manjari said they are well equipped to supply needed commodities for full control and prevention in case of an outbreak of coronavirus into the country.

On Sunday, the National Emergency Response Committee on health promised to ensure services at the Mbagathi District Hospital are up and running by Friday this week as per the president’s directive.

Coronavirus outbreak continues to spread around the world with more than 89,000 people infected. Over 3,000 people have died from the virus.

Indonesia has announced its first two coronavirus cases while Iran reported 11 more deaths from the virus, bringing its death toll to 54 the highest outside China.

At the same time, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has launched a coronavirus response team, in an attempt to stem the spread of the disease across Europe.

In South America Ecuador has confirmed five additional cases of the virus, bringing the number of cases in the country to six.