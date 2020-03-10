Coronavirus: Kenya will not withdraw from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

National Olympic committee of Kenya (NOCK) says Kenya will not withdraw from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to Coronavirus.

The Olympics are set to be held in four months’ time in Japan amid fears of the spread of Coronavirus in the Asian Country.

NOCK Secretary General Francis Mutuku says the Kenyan team is ready to take part in the global games even if other Countries withdrew.

The team has been promised of adequate and top-notch training sessions that will be run and organized by National Olympic of Kenya-Nock.

Mutuku says the committee will set up a national Olympic training center where Kenyan sportsmen and women who will feature in the Olympics will hold their training sessions.

Meanwhile sprints and hurdles coach Geofrey Kimani has been selected to lead team Kenya in strength and conditioning training sessions.

Over 85 Kenyans have so far booked tickets to this year’s Olympic Games, which will be held in Tokyo Japan starting 24th July to 8th August this year.