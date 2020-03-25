Kilifi County has directed that all companies operating within its borders temporarily shut down operations immediately as part of ongoing efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

County Public Head of Service Mkare Jefwa says companies contravening the directive risk fines and permanent closure.

Kilifi County is among four counties with recorded cases of Covid-19.

According to official statement, Nairobi, Kwale, Mombasa and Kilifi counties are the only counties so far with cases of Covid-19, 25 in total.

The county’s head of Public Service in Mkare Jefwa in a statement directed that the companies cease operations with immediate effect to avoid congestion of persons to avert possible increase in new infections.

The order will affect; All Economic Processing Zones, Mombasa Cement Factory, Mabati Rolling Mills, all salt processing firms, all sand harvesting quarries, coral blocks cutting quarries, all manganese quarries and other industries within the county.

The coastal county has so far recorded three cases of Covid-19 involving the Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi and two French national who are currently being quarantined.

Mkare says, “Failure to abide by the directive aforementioned will lead to severe consequences which shall attract heavy sanctions including permanent closure”.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt production globally, as firm trim manpower by sending all non-essential staff home.

Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe announced 9 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total number of covid 19 patients to 25.

Additional measures to contain the spread are expected Wednesday from the National Emergency Council.