Coronavirus: Lenku waives taxes for Kajiado traders

Traders in Kajiado can now breathe a sigh of relief after the County Government waived all taxes and levies for the next three months.

Governor Joseph Lenku said the move was meant to ensure business continuity and cushion residents from higher food prices during the Coronavirus/Covid-19 quarantine period.

While issuing the directive the Governor said his government is fully aware that the Coronavirus-19 pandemic has impacted many businesses negatively with many suffering huge losses, enterprises closing down as many workers lose their livelihoods as a result of the slow pace of business.

“I have directed the County Department of Finance to waive all taxes and levies for the months of April to June 2020. We need businesses to thrive so that our people can have food supplies in affordable prices in these difficult times we are all facing,” said Lenku.

All daily market and transit Cess fees on agricultural produce, Slaughterhouse inspection fees and Monthly parking fees for Passenger Service Vehicles (PSVs) have also been suspended with immediate effect.

On the County’s preparedness to combat the virus, Lenku revealed that 150 health workers had already been trained on prevention, control and management of the Corona virus pandemic with Ksh 50 million set aside to cater for the purchase of protective gear for the medical staff.

He noted that three isolation centres at the Kajiado Referral Hospital, Kitengela Sub-County Hospital and OlKesasi Health Centre in Ongata Rongai had been set up with two other centres being set up in Oloitokitok and Namanga.

Lenku further directed all business enterprises that deal with essential goods and services and are still operating to ensure that their customers observe the recommended social distancing when transacting.

Currently, 81 people in Kenya have tested positive for Covid-19 with more than 1,500 others put on quarantine awaiting further testing.

Kajiado County is among the five counties listed by Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe, as hotspots with the first positive case being reported in Kenya coming from the County. Others are Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi and Nairobi.