Coronavirus: Marsabit Governor directs screening of persons entering region

Marsabit Governor Mohamud Mohamed Ali has directed healthcare workers in the county to screen everyone entering the region for Covid-19 in an effort to contain its spread.

The County administration has already identified Marsabit Boys and Moyale Boys Secondary Schools as quarantine centres.

Calling on health workers to ensure that everyone is screened at the border, the Governor also urged residents to adhere to guidelines set by the ministry of health to help curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Elsewhere, in Narok, County Police commander Kizito Mutoro says more police officers have been deployed in Nkalalo Transmara to contain border conflicts between two clans.

Kizito who spoke during the second day of the nationwide curfew in Narok Town also called on Narok residents to adhere to Government’s directives to help curb coronavirus.

On his part Rift Valley Commissioner George Natembeya has called on area leadership led by Narok Governor Samuel Ole Tunai to help resolve the underlying problem saying the perennial clan fights point to more than just border conflicts.