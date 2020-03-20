Coronavirus: Matatus, Supermarkets directed to limit number of people

Matatu operators have been ordered to limit the number of passengers in vehicles as the government escalates the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking during a press briefing on Friday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the National Emergency Response Committee resolved that 14-seater matatus will carry a maximum of 8 passengers.

“25-seater vehicles will carry a maximum of 15 passengers while 30-seater vehicles and above are to maintain a 60% maximum of sitting capacity,” he said.

The CS said the order to minimise passengers also applies to the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and commuter train services.

He stated that Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators have already been directed to observe high levels of hygiene and the new directives will ensure compliance with social distance requirements.

“It is expected that Kenyans will adhere to the directions of the public service transport operators. There is no point in having 8 people in a matatu but two of them are sitting very close together and leaving the other seats. Stay away from each other as far as possible,” the CS said.

Matatu operators are also expected to clean and disinfect the vehicles at the end of each trip and provide sanitizers to passengers.

He lauded the decision by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to release seized ethanol for the manufacture of sanitizers that will be distributed to the public free of charge.

The Health CS also directed supermarkets and other shopping areas to limit the number of shoppers so that they remain compliant with social distancing guidelines with regards to coronavirus.

CS Kagwe said the number of shoppers allowed inside the building is to be based on the size of the premises.

“A queue management system must be established to manage the crowds outside the supermarket and priority be given to the elderly, pregnant mothers and people living with disabilities,” he said.

He further directed that supermarkets encourage home delivery while maintaining high standards of hygiene.

All supermarkets will be expected to disinfect their facilities several times a day with the order extended to the malls and other shopping facilities.

The CS also stated that where feasible, supermarkets should open on a 24-hour basis and if they require additional security, the government will provide personnel.

“While going to supermarkets, let me reiterate, it is one person at a time; we do not expect people to go to supermarkets or other social areas bunched together with their children, families…leave them at home. Shopping must be restricted to one person,” he said.