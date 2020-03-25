Coronavirus: President imposes curfew from 7am to 5am from Friday

President Uhuru Kenyatta has Wednesday imposed a countrywide curfew of between 7pm and 5am effective Friday, March 27.

The curfew has been put in place as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The only persons who will be exempted from the curfew are medical professionals, health workers, critical and essential services providers.

The Head of State further declared with immediate effect, the management of the Kenya Ferry Services will be undertaken by the National Police Service, the Coast Guard and the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO).

President Kenyatta said the new measures had been sanctioned by the National Security Council through Public Order Number 1 on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“….these measures will slow the spread and ease the effects of Coronavirus in our Nation.”

The Head of State also urged Kenyans to honour the hard work and sacrifice of our medical practitioners, health workers, critical and essential services providers and the government as a whole by reducing movement and congregating in large groups.

The Cabinet calendar, its committees and key State Agencies have been re-organised so as to apply a whole-of-government approach to the virus and to foster responses to the same.

“….further coordination and collaboration with county governments in addition to the establishment of sectoral working groups to more effectively and expeditiously implement action-points have been introduced.”

The President said the measures are meant to ensure the disease that has killed more than 19,000 people across the world does not wreak more havoc in the country.

He urged Kenyans to continue observing the laid out precautionary measures which include washing hands using water and soap, use of sanitizers and social distancing.

“Social distancing is now our new norm, it is our new way of life,” the President pointed out.