Coronavirus screening stopovers erected along Kenya-Tanzania border

Coronavirus screening stopovers will be erected at Rombo area of Taveta at the Kenya-Tanzania Border where travellers from Kajiado and migrants from Tanzania will be screened before they proceed to the Taita Taveta County.

Taita Taveta County Government has announced designated areas where all visitors into the County will be screened at the County’s entry points before they proceed to attend their daily activities.

However, the County government has discouraged mass movements of people from other neighbouring Counties in efforts to control the spread of the Corona Virus.

It is now mandatory for commuters travelling along Nairobi-Mombasa highway to make stopovers due to screening at the designated points within the County.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The County has set NDII and Maungu areas as major entry points for they are situated along the Mombasa -Nairobi Highway.

Taita Taveta County Governor Granton Samboja says the measures will help in fighting the spread of Corona Virus COVID 19 which has spread to all countries in the world.

Police are also required to assist in controlling the travellers at the screening points.

Speaking to media, Governor Samboja says rapid response teams within the County are on high alert to ensure that they respond to any emergency that may occur within the County.