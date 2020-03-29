Coronavirus: Security enhanced along Kenya-Uganda border

Kenya and Uganda have enhanced surveillance along their common border as they seek to control the movement of persons in efforts aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities from the two countries have sealed off illegal routes used by those living along the border to access either part of the two countries besides enhancing screening for those passing through legal entry points.

Governments across the world have continued to put stringent measures as they seek to stop the importation of CoronaVirus into their countries.

Kenya and neighbouring Uganda enhancing surveillance at the Busia common border as well as closing routes used by residents to access either part of the two east African nations to stem the spread of CoronaVirus.

Teso North Sub-County police boss Wilson Muraya says Kenyan authorities are not leaving anything to chance in their efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 disease.

This is amid reports that some residents have devised ingenious ways of accessing Uganda at night without undergoing mandatory screening.

Muraya cautioned area residents against attempts to cross over to Uganda through the flooded Rivers Malakisi and Komerei.