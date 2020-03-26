Coronavirus: Three more confirmed, bringing total to 31

The Ministry of Health has confirmed three more new Coronavirus/Covid-19 cases in Kenya raising the tally to 31.

“74 cases have been tested out of which three tested positive for Coronavirus bring the total to 31 infections,” Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Health Dr Mercy Mwangangi.

Through a press conference, CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the three who tested positive for Coronavirus were ladies and were previously close contacts of previous cases.

“All the three new confirmed cases are Kenyans, females aged between 30 to 60 years. The three cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases,” said CAS Dr Mwangangi.

The three cases confirmed Thursday afternoon, two are from Kilifi while one patient is from Nairobi and are in isolation been monitored by the Ministry of Health personnel.

Dr Mwangangi highlighted Nairobi, Kwale, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kajiado as the most affected Counties.

The Ministry of Health is currently tracing contacts for new patients is ongoing.

“Tracing of contacts of the new patients and those of the previous patients is ongoing. The total number of close contacts that we have so far stands at 1029,” said CAS Mwangangi.

“Out of this number, 123 have been discharged after completing the 14-day follow up period. We are now remaining with 906 close contacts that our close contact team are monitoring.”

18 individuals are admitted at Mbagathi Hospital awaiting tests.

The Ministry of Health as declared Kilifi County as Coronavirus hotspot with the ministry urging the residents to strictly observe social distancing with self-determination.

“As we speak they are consultations going on how our teams are going to handle Kilifi and other areas that are emerging as hotspots.”

More than 2000 people arrived in the country this week and placed under mandatory quarantine.

The Health Ministry said that those individuals shall be tested in line with guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO).