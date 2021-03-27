CoronaVirus:partial lock down and suspension of sports

President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday announced tightening restrictions in Nairobi and four surrounding hard-hit counties so as to control the spread of the corona virus in the country.

Some of those restrictions include halting of sporting activities and banning of in person meetings.

‘’That all sporting activities are hereby suspended similarly operations of sporting and recreational facilities including members clubs are suspended until its otherwise directed’’, President Kenyatta’s stated.

The announcement forced various federations to put a halt to their calendar with Football Kenya Federation announcing the suspension of all its leagues.

‘’Football Kenya Federation has with immediate effect suspended all FKF Leagues and competitions which include but are not limited to the FKF-PL, National Super league, FKF Division 1,FKF Division 2 leagues, all FKF women leagues, all FKF branch and grassroots leagues as well as all FKF national and grassroots tournaments until further notice’’, Stated FKF in a statement sent to newsrooms.

The suspension comes after 16 rounds had been played in the Kenya’s top tier with eleven time champions Tusker FC leading the standings on 36 points while Talanta Fc leads the second tier, the national super league log on 32 points.

Harambee Stars travel to Togo for their last group G Africa Cup of nations qualifier in Lome against the hosts is however not affected as international travel continues in adherence to guidelines put in place’

‘’That International travel into and out of the territory of the Republic shall continue in accordance with the existing guidelines on foreign/international travel’’, President Kenyatta stated.

The Kenya Motorsports was also forced to call off this Sunday’s planned Machakos Rally, the second round of the Kenya National Rally Championship.

The Kenya Motorsports Club remarked;

‘’Following the decision of the government of Kenya to suspend all sporting events as well as the declaration of cessation of movement within the Nairobi and Machakos counties, clerk of the course in consultation with the stewards has declared force majeure and consequently the event is cancelled’’.

Kenya is set to host the World Rally Championship, WRC,event,Safari Rally in June 2021.

The Kenya Basketball Federation and Athletic Kenya also announced the suspension of their activities.

Kenya has recorded a total of 126,170 confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 2,000 related deaths.

Kenya received 1.02 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab through the global COVAX initiative.