Corporal Kangogo found dead at her parent’s home

Runaway police officer Caroline Chemutai Kangogo was finally found dead Friday morning.

The lifeless body of Kangogo, a fugitive, having been declared wanted by authorities, was discovered in a bathroom at her parents home in Anin village, Elgeyo Marakwet county.

According to the police, Kangogo was was on the run after she allegedly masterminded murder of two men, a fellow officer in Nakuru and a civilian in Kiambu county respectively.

Elgeyo Marakwet county commander Patrick Lumumba confirmed that after a widespread search by the police, authorities received a call from her parents Friday morning confirming Kangogo had been found, but dead.

Circumstances surrounding her death remain a mystery, given that it is still not clear at what time she arrived at her parent’s home neither is her exact state, amid allegations that she might have committed suicide.

She had one bullet wound on the front head.

“Not even the parents who were in the home about 30 meters from the bathroom heard the gunshot,” Lumumba said.

He said they had been searching for her and no one new how she got to the home and entered the bathroom through a fence.

Lumumba said no one saw her enter the bathroom. Her mother who was going to shower early in the morning found the body and raised alarm. Family members wailed as the body was removed.

Lumumba also declined to confirm if the home was under guard as the officer was being sought.

“That is our work and we know how we were searching for her. It’s unfortunate it’s ended this way,” He said.

Her body has since been moved to Iten County Referral Hospital mortuary.