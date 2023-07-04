Corporate urged to support sports in Meru

Corporate and privately owned entities in Meru County have been urged to help in developing sports by supporting grassroot football teams.

Football stakeholders in the county made the plea saying the support from the companies will see the rise of local teams able to compete with their peers from across the country.

Al Azizia FC captain Deno Otizo remarked the financial back up will be of benefit to the clubs which will enable them to attract and retain talent.

Al Azizia played to a barren draw against Meru Police in their latest County league encounter at Kinoru Stadium.

Al Azizia captain’s sentiments were echoed by his Meru Plouce Fc counterpart Fred Ogina as well as Al Azizia head coach Sylvester Owaol.

The teams also called upon the Meru County Department of sports to waive the Ksh.30,000 fee charged on teams for use of the facility .