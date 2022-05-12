Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji says there is a need to introduce a legislation to empower institutions to bar corrupt leaders from running for office.

Speaking during an interview with Spice FM on integrity in the August elections, Haji said while chapter 6 of the constitution on leadership and integrity spells out our aspirations as a people, the provisions are not sufficient to help us as a Country realize what we want.

“The power is on the citizen to vote for the right leaders. The ODPP shall start sensitizing the public on their rights and what is expected of them in the general elections,” He said.

Haji said politicians want to be treated differently and while the constitution stipulates that state and public officers facing integrity issues must step down, politicians insist that it doesn’t apply to them.

“Article 99 of the constitution provides an avenue for the those with cases to still run for office as it allows them the leeway to exhaust all avenues of appeal before they are stopped from running,” He said.

Haji was clear, that impeached Governors and those barred from accessing office should be allowed to vie for office at whatever cost.

His sentiments were echoed by EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak who said, “The Kenyan electorate should take charge of their political future. Only when they elect leaders of integrity they can expect good laws and policies that guarantee national prosperity.”

Mbarak said politicians have diluted Chapter six of the constitution and rendered it useless to protect themselves.

The two were guests for the early morning show on Spice FM discussing ‘The integrity question in the 2022 elections’.