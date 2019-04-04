President Uhuru Kenyatta delivered the annual state of the nation in a joint sitting of parliament that was also attended by opposition leaders lead by Raila Odinga.

In his address he highlighted the progress made by his government in fighting graft, implementing devolution, building national cohesion, development and social justice as well as meeting our international obligations.

Unlike the previous state of the nation address opposition leaders were at the gallery as president uhuru Kenyatta gave his annual state of the nation address.

The President assured Kenyans that the war on corruption will be guided by the rule of the law and that it was not targeting an individual.

He said the government’s focus in the war on graft will not be wavered by political machinations saying any public servant whose corruption case lands in a court of law will automatically be suspended until cleared by the court of law

President Kenyatta said the government was committed to ensuring the success of devolution, promising to increase intergovernmental engagement with counties to further gains made over the last six years.

The head of state said more focus will be placed on the big four agenda as well as the vision 2030.

To address challenges brought about by the 100 percent secondary school transition, President Kenyatta urged Parliament to approve budgetary allocation to the ministry of education to help expand infrastructure in public schools.

President Kenyatta called for the respect of the rule of law and independent institutions mandated with the task of spearheading the war on graft.

President Kenyatta said he will he consider proposals made by the building bridges initiative task force once it is done collecting views and memoranda on how the country should move forward towards a more inclusive and united nation.