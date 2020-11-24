Corruption threatening to roll back gains of devolved governance

Corruption is threatening to roll back gains secured after adoption of the devolved system of governance.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa is calling for enhanced collaboration between government agencies and professional bodies such as the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya to tame the vice.

Over Ksh 300 billion of public cash in Kenya is said to be lost to corruption annually.

This is despite involvement of professionals such as accountants, auditors and engineers.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa believes adherence to both professional code of conduct and the constitution would help reduce cases of wastage of public resources.

Accountants are being challenged to come up with solutions that will help revive the economy that has been ravaged by the current corona virus pandemic.

They made the remarks in Mombasa during the 36th annual conference for the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya.