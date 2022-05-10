A Murang’a gubernatorial aspirant Jamleck Kamau has claimed that increased corruption in county has denied residents good services.

Kamau on Sunday observed devolved key sectors in many counties are poorly managed due to corruption subjecting residents to suffering as they seek services.

Citing the health sector, he said residents from poor backgrounds who cannot afford medical care at private health facilities are struggling to get treatment.

“Here in Murang’a, there is a big challenge in the health sector. Our hospitals lack medicine and once people go for treatment they are directed to go and buy prescribed drugs from chemists. Where does that money meant to buy drugs go? Every year the county gets an allocation from the national government but due to corruption, proper service delivery is denied,” he told residents of Kandara during his campaign trail.

Kamau who said he has never been involved in any corruption deal noted that corrupt county officials should face the law for embezzling funds meant for common mwananchi.

The former Kigumo legislator stressed that runaway corruption should be stopped for realization of meaningful development in counties.

He promised that if he clinches the seat come August 9, devolved funds will be utilized properly to ensure people get better services. “There is an urgent need to address health, agriculture and unemployment challenges in our county and that’s what I will give priority to if I manage to be the next Murang’a governor,” he added.

Kamau who is running on a Jubilee party ticket will be battling the seat with other five contestants including Wairagu wa Maai (DP), Irungu Nyakera (Farmers Party), Joseph Mbai (Usawa Kwa Wote) and Irungu Kang’ata (UDA).

The aspirant, a week ago picked a business consultant, Dr. Naomi Kagone as his running mate.

He promised to fund value addition to agricultural produce to enable farmers to reap more returns from their crops.

“Selling raw farm produce usually attracts meager earnings but since agriculture is devolved, the target should be on how to do value addition on what is produced locally to help farmers get more income,” he stated.

Meanwhile the aspirant called upon Murang’a residents to elect leaders based on their qualities and their past performance but not based on political parties.

He said the challenges Murang’a people are currently experiencing of poor service delivery can be attributed to electing 6-piece leaders (all leaders from the same party) in the last election.

“Don’t be influenced by political waves, assess the qualities of those vying and elect a leader you know will bring the best changes which will make the cost of living cheap,” he advised.