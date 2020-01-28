Cost of credit expected to reduce marginally

Written By: Stanley Wabomba
19

CBK Governor Dr. Patrick Njoroge
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

The cost of credit is expected to marginally reduce after policymakers of the central bank on Monday lowered the benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 8.25 percent.

In reaching the decision, the policymakers noted that even though inflationary expectations are well anchored within the target range, the economy is operating below its potential level.

Also Read  Hoteliers upbeat as flamingos flock back to Lake Bogoria

Central bank governor Dr. Patrick Njoroge who chairs the Monetary Policy Committee says there was room for further accommodative monetary policy to support economic activity hence policymakers’ decision to lower the central bank rate from 8.50 percent to 8.25 percent.

Also Read  Govt to merge NCPB and the Strategic Food Reserve

Dr. Njoroge says the central bank will closely monitor the impact of the lower benchmark lending rate.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
rosewelimo

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR