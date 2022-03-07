Cost of living in Kenya unbearable says Itumbi

Deputy President William Ruto’s National Youth Movement, RADICO, on Sunday called for an immediate government subsidy to cushion Kenyans from rising food and gas prices.

RADICO is a youth movement that seeks to rally youth from across the country to come together to compel the Government to address key issues affecting the youth.

Led by Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi, they said Kenyans, especially unemployed and low-income earners cannot afford basic commodities.

“It is very unfortunate that the cost of food prices and other basic commodities is skyrocketing at a time when the country is recording the highest unemployment and poverty rates. The government needs to step in,” said Mr Itumbi.

RADICO then joined politicians allied to DP Ruto on a tour of Gichugu Constituency,Kirinyaga County.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro led residents of Gichugu in calling on President Kenyatta to stop campaigning for opposition Raila Odinga.

Mr Gachagua asked the President to allow Kenyans to elect a leader of their choice without state interference.

“We will not elect a project,” he said.

On his part, Mr Ndindi asked Kenyans to vet the economic agenda of each presidential candidate before making a decision.

The Kiharu MP asked Kenyans to make the 2022 general election about the economy.

“The 2022 election is about those telling us to elect them because of handouts and those with a solid bottom-up economic plan,” he said.

On Saturday, the group also called on government to step up efforts aimed at addressing challenges facing youth in Kenya.

In a statement dubbed Limuru 3 declaration read by Itumbi, they called on the Government to do away with retrogressive and punitive policies that have promoted poverty and unemployment in the country.

They said the Government has done very little to ensure youth have jobs and opportunities, a situation that has left youth poor and depressed.

Itumbi said it was time the Government devolved the various youth empowerment funds to ward level, remove unnecessary requirements for job seekers and give new youth owned businesses at least 2 years tax break.

He said: “Youth Fund, Uwezo Fund, Jijenge Fund and Women Fund and any other fund dedicated to Youth be made easily accessible, in the same manner as FULIZA and other online lenders.”

Itumbi said it was unfortunate that the Government had subjected youth to an oppressive and expensive clearance process saying CRB, HELB and good conduct certificates should be discarded.

He urged employers to do away with unrealistic work experience that locks out skilled and talented youth from the job market.

Itumbi also called on the Government to ensure offenders who have been rehabilitated and reformed are given a fresh start.