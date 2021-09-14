Cost of living to go up as fuel prices hit historic high

by KBC Videos

Kenyans should brace for higher cost of living after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has increased fuel prices to record by as much as 13 shillings. This is despite a decrease in the landing cost of super petrol and diesel by 0.72 percent and 4.81 percent respectively while kerosene was up by 0.96 percent. However, EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo says unlike has been the case over the last three months, the regulator did not tap the fuel stabilization kitty to subsidize pump prices to keep prices unchanged.

  

