Costly fuel as KPC proposes Ksh 0.61 hike on pipeline tariff 

Fuel prices could increase from as early as October if a proposal by the Kenya Pipeline Company Limited to hike the pipeline tariff is adopted.

The parastatal wants to increase the cost of piping fuel from the current Ksh 4.61 per cubic meter per kilometer to Ksh 5.22 per cubic meter per kilometer within the next two months.

The government has since mid-last year been subsidizing fuel prices after crude oil prices drastically increased.

Currently, the government is subsidizing a liter of super petrol by Ksh 54.91, diesel by Ksh 66.17 and kerosene by Ksh 74.17.

The Kenya Pipeline Company Limited proposal to review upwards by Ksh 0.61 per cubic meter per kilometer the fuel piping tariff for the next three years beginning October this year is expected to further burden consumers who have decried the high pump prices witnessed in the country.

According to KPC, proceeds from the increment will finance various investments meant to improve the safety of fuel transportation and storage.

In addition, KPC has proposed the unbundling of the current pipeline tariff structure that would see transportation and storage treated separately.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has rolled out stakeholder engagement workshops seeking public views about the proposed increase in the pipeline tariff.