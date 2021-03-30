Costly fuel leaves Narok wheat farms idle, farmers want urgent action

A section of wheat farmers in Narok County have decried the rising cost of production which has been necessitated back-to-back fuel price hikes.

The Narok farmers representative Musa Ole Nampaso lamented that many farmers could be forced to pull out of wheat farming and concentrate on other profitable ventures if the government fails to address the rising fuel charges.

Ole Nampaso who spoke from his farm in Melili, Narok North Sub County said a large portion of land in the area has remained idle despite the onset of long rains.

“Most large scale farmers depend on tractors for tilling, harrowing, planting, spraying and harvesting. But because of the increased fuel prices, the cost of production has gone too high making many farmers withdraw from farming,” said the prominent farmer.

In its monthly fuel review published on 14th March 2020, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased the price of a litre of super petrol by Kshs. 7, diesel by Kshs. 5.75 and kerosene by Kshs. 5.41.

According to the farmer, the cost of tilling one acre of land has shot up from Kshs. 1, 800 two years ago to Kshs. 2, 500 presently after the fuel hike while harrowing has equally increased from Kshs. 1, 000 to Kshs. 1, 500.

He called on the government to regulate the market price of farm produce to enable farmers in the region to reap the benefits of their labour.

“Currently, a 90-kilogram bag of wheat sells between Kshs. 3, 000 and Kshs. 3, 500 depending on the season. However, we request the government to regulate this price by fixing the minimum price at Kshs. 4, 000 that will remain constant throughout the year,” he said.

Likewise, the farmer called on the government to provide the subsidized Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizer as the retail shops are currently selling a 50kg bag of the fertilizer at Kshs. 3, 200 higher than the subsidized fertilizer that sells at Kshs. 1, 800.

Another renowned farmer in the region Abraham Ole Dikirr said despite the good climatic condition experienced in the area since last year, very many large scale farmers have been forced to shift from wheat farming owing to the high production costs.

“Some farmers have opted to subdivide their land and hire it to other small scale farmers for planting potatoes, cabbage, carrots, maize and peas that do well in the region,” said Ole Dikirr.

He observed that during good weather seasons, one acre of land could produce between 20 and 25 bags of wheat.

Narok County is famous for wheat production, which is cultivated by both locals and foreigners who lease large pieces of land to cultivate wheat.