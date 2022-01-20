COTU backs Coalition Bill, as Senate kicks off hearings

The Senate Justice Legal Affairs and Human Rights committee Thursday kicked off a two-day public hearing exercise on the contentious Political Parties Amendment Bill.

The Bill was introduced for the first reading on Tuesday last week and immediately committed to the Senate Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee by Speaker Kenneth Lusaka to conduct public participation.

The Senate is slated to convene another Special Sitting on Tuesday next week to consider the Bill.

It will then proceed to its second reading where members will have the opportunity to debate it.

The Bill, which seeks to establish a coalition political party created huge divisions during a debate at the National Assembly.

The Central Organisation of the Trade Union (COTU) has thrown its weight behind the controversial bill.

In a memorandum to the panel chaired by Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni detailing why it was supporting the bill, the workers’ body said it is within political parties that workers’ welfare and interests are represented and articulated.

“The Central Organization of Trade Unions in Kenya, COTU (K) recognizes the need to have strong political parties that are not only ideological but equally operate under a very strong legislative framework. The current political parties have failed to be responsible and thus failed to improve on our democratic growth and transition. As a result, and considering strong political parties mean good for our democracy” said Secretary-General Francis Atwoli.

“ In the full realization of the fact that our members are not only members in different political parties but also get affected in one way or another by the activities of these parties, wholly supports the Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021” he stated.

He added that only strong political parties and coalitions can offer stable and thriving democracy.

“Political parties in the country can greatly influence the respectability of rights and welfare of Kenyan workers. Political parties must therefore be at the forefront of providing good leadership. And for this to happen, certain changes, as encompassed in the Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021, MUST be made on how political parties are formed, managed and what they represent” he pointed out.