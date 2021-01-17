COTU Boss Atwoli hits out at DP Ruto’s hustler narrative

Written By: Haniel Mengistu

Cotu boss Francis Atwoli has warned political supporters of Deputy President William Ruto saying they will regret supporting him.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Atwoli claims the DP is a self centered person and will turn against those who have stood with him once he ascends to power.

He spoke in Rabai where he had accompanied Frank Baya, who is a Cotu employee during the funeral of his father Emanuel Baya Lwambi.

Also Read  Thirdway Alliance to challenge Deputy Governor Kananu's installation

Atwoli also called on coast Governors to unite and form a political party that will represent and lobby for the interests of their people.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

He defended President Uhuru’s call for a rotational presidency saying the proposal will unite Kenyans.

Also Read  Governor Mutua supports Uhuru’s call for rotational presidency

Atwoli said a rotational presidency will help build bridges among warring communities and avert violence after elections.

“And that is what we are proposing in the BBI but someone is saying we want to create positions for a few, yet the truth is we want to have as many communities as possible hold senior positions in government to create harmony,” He said.

Also Read  PS lauds back to school progress in public Schools in Isiolo

He dismissed the wheelbarrow narrative under the hustler initiative preached by Ruto and his supporters saying it is taking Kenya backwards.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Hunja Macharia

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR