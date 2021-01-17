COTU Boss Atwoli hits out at DP Ruto’s hustler narrative

Cotu boss Francis Atwoli has warned political supporters of Deputy President William Ruto saying they will regret supporting him.

Atwoli claims the DP is a self centered person and will turn against those who have stood with him once he ascends to power.

He spoke in Rabai where he had accompanied Frank Baya, who is a Cotu employee during the funeral of his father Emanuel Baya Lwambi.

Atwoli also called on coast Governors to unite and form a political party that will represent and lobby for the interests of their people.

He defended President Uhuru’s call for a rotational presidency saying the proposal will unite Kenyans.

Atwoli said a rotational presidency will help build bridges among warring communities and avert violence after elections.

“And that is what we are proposing in the BBI but someone is saying we want to create positions for a few, yet the truth is we want to have as many communities as possible hold senior positions in government to create harmony,” He said.

He dismissed the wheelbarrow narrative under the hustler initiative preached by Ruto and his supporters saying it is taking Kenya backwards.