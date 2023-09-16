COTU calls for 50pc pay increase for workers

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) is demanding a 50pc salary increment for all workers to cushion them against the high cost of living.

COTU officials led by the deputy secretary general Benson Okwaro said the recent increase in fuel prices which forced Public Service vehicles to increase fares by 20% will make it difficult for workers.

Okwaro further noted that workers have several new deductions on their pay slips including the recent housing levy, yet there has not been any salary increment for the last 4 years.

Sentiments shared by Ernest Nadome the General Secretary of the Kenya Electrical Trades & Allied Workers Union (KETAWU) who says workers are struggling to meet their daily obligations.

“It has reached a stage where the Kenyan worker is working for the sake of trying to pay bills. The Kenyan worker is productive anymore. COTU cannot hold anymore,” he stated.

At the same time, COTU has called on the government to disband the Salaries Remuneration Commission for what they termed as a deliberate move to kill unions in the country.