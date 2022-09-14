COTU commits to work with President Ruto and his Government

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) has sent its message of congratulations to President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua following their inauguration on Tuesday.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli said they support the President Ruto’s message of unity and reconciliation urging Kenyans to now unite and support the new Government regardless of their previous political affiliations.

“In his inaugural speech, President Ruto was full of reconciliation and hope and as COTU we associate ourselves with his resolution and assurance of working with all Kenyans from the political divide in building a united and prosperous Kenya,” He said.

Atwoli lauded the peaceful end of elections and the seamless handover of power unlike in previous elections, where workers, women and children have been exposed to the blunt of post election violence.

“As it has been our tradition to work with the Government of the day which provides an environment where workers through COTU, employers through FKE and the government through the Ministry of Labour work in a tripartite structure. COTU remains ready to work with the administration of President William Ruto to promote unity, the rights and welfare of Kenyan workers,” He said.