COTU calls for disbandment of SRC over allowances row

The salaries and remuneration commission is on the spot over its calls to stop counties from awarding special allowances to healthcare workers handling the covid-19 pandemic.

Central Organization of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli wants Salaries and Remuneration Commission disbanded saying the body has overstepped its mandate.

SRC through a letter to the council of governors had warned counties against giving allowances to health workers arguing that the remuneration allowances will promote inequality among health workers.

COTU boss wants the body disbanded saying it has no constitutional obligation to be consulted on counties decisions over such emergency issues.

Governor Alfred Mutua who had earlier in the week announced special allowances of between 5,000 – 20,000 shillings per month to health care workers in his county says his administration will continue to provide allowances to especially health workers and will even look for other ways of motivating them.

Mutua saying he will not be cowed by letters from people who are not in touch with the reality on the ground.

Council of governor’s chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya has since responded saying the Counties public service board has the mandate to review remuneration at the county level.

