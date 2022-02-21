COTU advocates for migrant workers´ rights in Doha Qatar

Kenyan government has been urged to establish government-to-government relations with the Qatar government so that the negotiations on the terms and conditions of Kenyan workers in Qatar are overseen by the government and not agencies.

This emerged from a meeting between the Secretary General of Central Organisation of Trade Unions in Kenya (COTU) Dr. Francis Atwoli and Minister of Labour in Qatar Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri.

In a statement from COTU, the meeting which was part of the high-level African trade union mission to Doha, Qatar, between February 18-21, 2022 was convened following the upsurge of complaints on the plight of Kenyan workers in Qatar and the Gulf states.

It was equally a follow-up mission on ITUC-Africa’s concerns relating to migrant African workers in Qatar and the Gulf states.

The meeting also sought to establish a dialogue with the Qatari authorities on the rights and conditions of African workers in that country and the region as a whole.

According to the statement, it was agreed that there is a need to ensure the safety of Kenyan workers, especially domestic workers, in Qatar by doing away with employment agencies that have been used to sneak in Kenyans to the gulf states.

The minister noted that they are currently in the process of canceling the operations of Kenyan-owned employment agencies, at least 12 licenses canceled so far, with some of these agencies owned and operated by senior government officials.