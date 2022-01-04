COTU seeks orders to stop NSSF Board operations

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (Kenya), COTU (K) has on behalf of Kenyan workers moved to court to seek orders to stop the operations of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Board.

In a statement Tuesday, COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli says they moved to court because one of COTU (K)’s nominees had not been gazetted by the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Labour for sinister motives.

He added that as a result, COTU (K) got orders indicating that the NSSF Board should stop all operations until the COTU (K)’s nominee Sis. Rose Omamo has been gazzetted.

“Instructively, NSSF cannot continue with the process of advertising and hiring staff without the approval of the Board. The hiring, as advertised by NSSF, can only happen when the NSSF Board and various committees, including HR committee, are legally constituted after the gazettement of COTU (K) nominee Sis. Rose Omamo,” said Atwoli.