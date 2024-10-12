COTU welcomes increase of minimum wage by 6%

The Central Organization of Trade Unions has welcomed the recent signing of a gazette notice that will raise the minimum wage by 6%.

The notice signed by Labor Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua at State House, Nairobi, will take effect on November 1, 2024, benefiting thousands of workers earning the minimum wage.

The decision follows months of negotiations involving the government, trade unions, and employers. Initially, employers insisted on the establishment of the National Wages Council before negotiations on the wage increment could begin. According to the Labor CS Dr. Alfred Mutua the signing of this gazette notice on wage increment is a much-needed relief for thousands of Kenyan workers who earn a minimum wage across various sectors.

On its part, the central organization of Trade unions COTU has welcomed the move noting that the increase is a significant step towards improving the livelihood of Kenyan workers which Cotu says comes after a formal request made by COTU during Labor Day celebrations.

Under the new wage schedule unskilled employees will earn a minimum of KSh 7,997 per month, Stockmen and herdsmen will see their wages rise to Ksh 9,235 per month. House servants or cooks will now earn a minimum of Ksh 9,129 per month, while farm foremen will earn Ksh 14,427 per month.