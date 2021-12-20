Council of Governors appoint Ms Mary Mwiti as CEO

The Council of Governors has appointed Ms. Mary Mwiti as the Council’s substantive CEO for a period of three years with immediate effect.

Speaking to the press Monday, COG Chairperson Martin Wambora said that a Mary Mwiti emerged as the most suitable candidate after conducting competitive recruitment for the position of Chief Executive Officer.

“Ms. Mwiti has been in acting capacity will officially take office as the substantive CEO for a period of 3 years with immediate effect,” Wambora said.

“As the Council of Governors, we congratulate Mary and we wish her the best as she takes up the assignment,” said the Embu Governor.

Speaking after her confirmation, Ms. Mwiti thanked the Council of Governors for believing in her.

“My pride and joy will be to see fruitful and prosperous Counties delivering services to Kenyans,” she said.