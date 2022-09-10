Council of NGOs pledge to work closely with new administration

The National Council of NGOs-Kenya has pledged to work very closely with Kenya’s new administration

In a statement, the more than 12,000 affiliate NGO members said that it will build a strong working relationship with all the elected leaders both at national and county levels and other development stakeholders for the benefit of the people of Kenya and around the region.

The council said that it will engage in positive criticism if necessary as the third eye of the society and will speak for the voiceless.

“The NGO Council and Members will not relent in the quest for a better living standards for the needy in the society, the NGO council would jealously guard the hard won freedoms of freedom of speech, assembly, worship, and the right for all citizens to live in a clean and secure environment,” said Stephen Cheboi, National Chairman.

The NGO Council urged all Kenyans to offer necessary support to President Ruto.

“We ask wananchi to be vigilant and question implementation of projects,” added Cheboi.