With just a week left until the Walker Town Concert, excitement continues to grow as EABL confirms that global icon Lauryn Hill will headline the second day of the event on September 29, 2024 alongside Kenya’s very own hip-hop star Nyashinski.

Lauryn Hill, a former member of the iconic group The Fugees, is best known for her groundbreaking solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which garnered critical acclaim and secured her place as one of the most influential voices in music history.

Hits like Doo Wop (That Thing), Ex-Factor, and Everything is Everything have transcended generations, and her fusion of hip-hop, R&B, and soul continues to inspire artists around the world.

Josephine Katambo, EABL’s Marketing Manager for Scotch & Reserve Portfolio, expressed excitement for Ms Hill’s performance.

“We are incredibly excited to host Ms. Lauryn Hill’s return to Kenya, especially at such a prestigious event as Walker Town.

“Her legendary status in music aligns perfectly with Johnnie Walker’s values of boldness, progressiveness, and excellence.”

Ms Hill will share the stage with Nyashinski, one of Kenya’s most versatile and celebrated artists.

Known for his clever lyricism, Nyashinski continues to dominate the local hip-hop scene.

The rapper recently released a new album To Whom It May Concern which includes evidence of his prowess in tracks like Dopamine and Jitu featuring Khaligraph Jones and Savara.

In addition to his commitment to continually pushing the boundaries of Kenyan music, Nyashinski is also well-versed in delivering powerful and dynamic stage performances as evidenced by his own concerts dubbed Shin City.

The event is also set to deliver an unforgettable experience with music from Bien, UK rapper Ardee and Rema who will be performing from September 28, when the event officially begins.

Walker Town is a testament to Nairobi’s growing reputation as a global music hub, capable of hosting a living legend while also celebrating Kenya’s homegrown talent.

Event Details

Date: September 29, 2024 (Day Two of the Walker Town Concert)

Venue: Laureate Gardens, Nairobi

Headliners: Lauryn Hill, Nyashinski

Gates Open: 4 PM

Tickets: From KSh. 4,000