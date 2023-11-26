Counterfeit alcohol, KRA stamps seized in Kiambu

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Kenya Revenue Authority have confiscated 3,800 bottles of counterfeit alcohol after raiding a residential house in Kirigiti, Kiambu County.

The illicit liquor included bottles of Chrome, Kibao, Aquila and Trace gins. Additionally, 24,000 pieces of counterfeit KRA Stamps, 260 liters of Ethanol, sacks of assorted bottle caps and 3440 pieces of empty bottles have also been recovered from the same house.

The value of the illicit recoveries is estimated at Ksh.7,836,500 with a VAT loss of Ksh.1,253,840 and exercise duty loss of Ksh.2,774,551.49.

The recovered items have since been moved to a KRA warehouse while a manhunt for the owner of the house, who remains at large, is currently underway.

This comes barely days after detectives recovered 4,920 pieces of 250ml bottles of counterfeit alcoholic drinks in a raid at a store along Kirinyaga Road in Nairobi.

They were assisted by KRA in the operation following the ongoing crackdown on high-level tax evasion by liquor dealers.