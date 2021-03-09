Counterfeit goods worth Ksh 27M destroyed in Uasin Gishu County

An assortment of counterfeit goods worth Ksh 27 million has been destroyed at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) incinerator in Uasin Gishu County.

According to the MTRH Chief Executive Dr Wilson Aruasa, most of the products that were incinerated were pharmaceuticals that pose a health hazard to unsuspecting members of the community.

“Patients who are unfortunate to use the counterfeit medicine end up not recovering from their ailments,” said Dr Aruasa.

The destroyed counterfeit products also included hair sprays, cables, and agricultural products.

Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Trade and Industrialization Lawrence Karanja, who was accompanied by Kenya Anti-counterfeit Authority (KACA) Chair Flora Mutahi said illicit trade has increased about seven fold.

“We are here to enhance the fight against the proliferation of counterfeit goods said the CAS who had earlier launched the Eldoret Biashara Centre that will serve the North Rift region.

“North Rift Valley farmers have suffered low yields because of counterfeit farm inputs,” said the CAS.

He also said they are closely monitoring the borders to ensure that counterfeit goods do not enter into the country.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago echoed the CAS’s sentiments and said the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) should protect legitimate traders by ensuring only genuine goods and products are allowed in the market and should also aggressively fight against counterfeits.

“Those involved in counterfeit products in Uasin Gishu County especially farm inputs will be arrested and the county government will revoke their trading licenses,” Mandago said.

“Illicit trade practices pose serious threats to food security, it is important that our farmers access the right seeds and chemicals. This is why we are concentrating in the North Rift region during the onset of the planting season,” said Mutahi.