Counterfeit liquor worth over 900,000 shillings confiscated in Nairobi

Detectives in Nairobi have impounded a consignment of counterfeit alcoholic drinks as the war against the illicit trade intensifies.

The detectives drawn from the economic and Commercial Crimes Unit jointly with KRA officers seized the 4,920 pieces of 250ml bottles of counterfeit alcoholic drinks on Wednesday morning.

The consignment was confiscated during a raid at a store along Kirinyaga road in the central business district.

The consignment, which comprises of mixed brands of the illicit liquor with an estimated value of 984,000 shillings, has been escorted to a KRA warehouse, and a seizure notice issued to the suspect.

Police say further investigations are ongoing to establish the source of the counterfeit drinks.