Counties asked to enlist services at Huduma Centres

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked Governors to enlist their services at Huduma Centres for citizens to enjoy them alongside those of the National Government.

Speaking in Ngobit, Laikipia East in Laikipia County Monday when he launched Makutano Huduma Centre, also asked the counties to take advantage of online platforms for efficiency.

“I call on the counties to consider moving all their services online as a priority, for quality,” he said.

The Deputy President said the 53 Huduma centers across the country have the capacity to support the counties in physical and online services.

More than 130 services are available in 53 Huduma Centres in 33 counties. At least 60,000 people access services daily in the Huduma Centres.

At the same time, Mr Gachagua also asked Members of the National Government to ride on the co-funding model between the Constituency and the National Government in establishing Huduma Jitume Digital Centres across the country.

Mr Gachagua said such facilities will support creation of more jobs alongside the Digital Hubs that will be constructed in every ward in Kenya.

“I invite Members of the National Assembly to take advantage of the co-funding model to establish Huduma Jitume Digital Centres in their constituencies. We must create jobs for these young men and women,” he said.

Mr Gachagua said the Government invests a lot of resources in education; hence, job creation is urgent.

“As we also work to set up 30 Huduma Jitume Digital Centres in the next 12 months, it is our determination that the same investment in Educating our youth is applied in creating employment opportunities for them,” he said.

Mr Gachagua also asked Kenyans to utilise Government services at Huduma Centres across the country, promising that the Ruto administration is determined to increase the facilities.

Mr Gachagua said such facilities help the public access all government services under one roof.

“This Huduma Centre is very important. I have enjoyed their services. My National Identification Card will be ready in a few days. Birth certificates, National Health Insurance Fund, pension and other services are all available, he said after a tour of the facility.

He added: “Indeed, the Makutano Facility is strategic. It will serve over 500,000 residents of Laikipia and the bordering Counties, who’s Huduma Centres are far away. The fact that the facility has offered in-person assistance to over 1,100 customers since February 1, 2024, means there is dire need for service,” he said.

The Deputy President asked leaders and the community to support the security agencies and the National Government Administration Officers in eliminating insecurity in Laikipia. He said security is key to development hence the need for all to work together for sustainable peace.

Mr Gachagua directed the County Commissioner and the Police Commander to also eradicate illicit alcohol, drug and substance abuse.