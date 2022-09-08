Counties directed to desist from procuring extravagant congratulatory advertisements

County Governments have been directed to refrain from procuring extravagant congratulatory advertisements aimed at applauding the President-elect Dr William Ruto.

In a letter by Devolution Principal Secretary Julius Korir dated 7th September 2022, Ruto has advised counties to use cheaper alternatives in sending their congratulatory messages.

The PS noted that the “adverts are expensive and risk creating financial burden to the Counties involved”

“In line with advice from the President-elect, these congratulatory adverts are hereby discouraged with immediate effect. Counties wishing to send congratulatory messages are encourages to explore cheaper alternatives such as social media.”

“The Counties are further encouraged to cut on wastage as the same resources can be used to provide essential services to Kenyans, in line with their priorities, in projects that impact their lives. It is the desire of the new administration to give Kenyans value for their money.” The PS stated

Several counties have so far send their congratulatory messages through Daily Newspapers and other channels to the President-elect and Deputy President-elect after the Supreme Court upheld the 2022 presidential election.