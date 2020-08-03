Counties not prepared to fight COVID-19 –Nurses Union

As the number of COVID-19 cases surpassing 20,000 in the country, the National Nurses Association of Kenya (NNAK) has said that County Governments are not prepared to handle the pandemic.

This comes after one nurse succumbed Sunday due to COVID-19 complications.

Her death brings the total number of healthcare workers to have died due to COVID-19 to three in a span of five months.

Marian Awour Adumbo who worked at Rachuonyo Sub-County Hospital was admitted at Homabay County Hospital with flu-like symptoms in pregnancy, where she tested negative for COVID-19 a week ago.

According to the Nurses Union, Marian developed breathing complications and was transferred to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital where another test was done and the result was positive for COVID-19.

“We have realized that county governments are not prepared to handle COVID-19. Our demands are still not met and what we need is action and less word for the benefit of our healthcare workers and our people,” said NNAK through a statement.

NNAK urged both the national and county and national governments to move with speed to ensure that healthcare workers demands are met.

The union wants the provision of adequate and quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), proper training for all healthcare workers on managing COVID-19, adequate psychosocial support to all the healthcare workers and employment of more healthcare workers in all the 47 counties.

“We should never put nurses and other health professionals in a situation where they are more worried of their health and the future of their siblings in case something adverse happens to them in their line of duty. Health workers should never beg for this if we are serious in their welfare and combating this disease,” it said.