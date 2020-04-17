Counties can purchase medical supplies from alternative sources

Counties can now purchase medical supplies from other suppliers for the next three months.

This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered a three-month waiver from the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority requirement in regard to the sourcing of the masks and personal protective equipment.

The President said the move will speed up the procurement of the medical equipment to protect and Kenyans and health workers from COVID-19 infections.

The Head of State’s directive came hours after the Council of Governors appealed to the national government to allow counties to procure medical supplies from alternative sources.

However, the waiver only applies to the sourcing of the products locally.

The President lauded local manufacturers for their innovativeness to rapidly respond to the COVID-19 challenge.

He urged the manufacturers to observe high standards while producing the PPEs.