Counties roll out Covid-19 vaccination drive

Counties across the country on Monday kicked off the Covid-19 Astrezeneca vaccination exercise to help combat the spread of Coronavirus.

The vaccination drive targets 1.25million Kenyans who include health workers police and teachers.

Kisumu County was among the first counties to launch the administration of the vaccine with healthcare workers given the top priority.

The County received 15,000 doses and aims at vaccinating at least 4,000 health workers drawn from both the private and public health facilities in the first phase of the exercise.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Meanwhile, in Homa Bay the County Executive Committee Member for Health, Professor Richard Muga assured residents of the vaccine’s safety.

Muga reiterated that the vaccine had been tested and meets the World Health Organization standards adding that the 9000 doses received in the County will be given out based on clear geographical boundaries.

On the other hand, Migori County aims to vaccinate 7000 health care workers having received 4,500 doses of the vaccine.

The County’s health CEC urged the residents Colonel (Rtd) Kepha Nyamita to continue observing Covid-19 safety measures even as the phased vaccination exercise progresses.

Narok County received 3,000 does of the jab with the County Health CEC Morgan Siloma calling upon residents to volunteer in large number for the exercise in a bid to contain the disease.

He said the County expected to vaccinate 1200 health workers working in the county in the next few days before focusing on teachers and security team.

Mandera County also began a massive Covid-19 vaccination exercise that will target health acre workers, security personnel and teachers as well as the residents.

Speaking during the launch CEC Mohamud Eda said the county had received 6,000 doses which will be administered in a progressive manner.

Kericho County is set to launch the vaccination drive Thursday next week after receiving 6,000 doses of the vaccine.

Kenya received a first batch of 1.02 million doses and is among the first countries in the African continent to commence a Covid-19 vaccination program.

The country plans to import 24 million more doses which the World Health Organization (WHO) says should cover at least a third of the population.

Additional reporting by KNA