Counties set to receive additional Ksh. 46.4 billion to foster devolution

Counties will now get an additional 46 billion shillings to facilitate their mandate after President William Ruto assented to the County Governments Additional Allocation Bill.

Speaking while signing the Bill into law, President William Ruto said the state will continue to mobilize resources and support the smooth operations of County Governments.

“Today, we have made available KSh. 46 billion that will facilitate our devolved units to discharge their mandate,” said the president.

According to the president, the government is committed to foster inclusive development and strengthen devolution.

“This amount is meant to enhance the implementation of the administration’s plan through provision of fertilizers subsidy, the special economic zones, support in construction of county headquarters, provision of library services, enhance own source revenue, primary health care and climate change interventions.” He said.

Of the 46 billion made available by the presidential assent, 450 million will go towards the completion of five county headquarters among them county governments of Lamu, Isiolo, Nyandarua, Tharaka Nithi and Tana River that could not raise enough revenues to complete the projects.