Counties threaten to shut down and send employees on leave

County Governments have threatened to shut down effective 17th September and send their employees on leave if the standoff on revenue sharing continues.

In a statement to the media, Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya expressed the Governors discontent with the Senate for its failure to build consensus on the 3rd basis revenue sharing formula which has delayed the approval of the County Allocation of Revenue act 2020.

“It is unfortunate that County Governments are unable to pay salaries and allowances for health care workers. In this regard, if the prevailing situation persists, effective Thursday 17th September 2020 Counties will have no choice but to shut down.” Oparanya said.

The shutdown will mean that County Government services will not be available and that employees will be released to proceed on leave until an amicable solution is agreed on.

Oparanya said the Senate has failed in its legislation role, saying, “We hereby forewarn the Senate that a petition for its dissolution can be initiated by any member of the public through the High Court as provided for under article 258 of the constitution.”

The failure to agree on the 3rd generation revenue sharing formula has left Counties without resources to manage County affairs especially in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

“The constitution allows for the current 2nd generation revenue sharing formula to apply until such a time that a subsequent formula is approved. To this end we call upon the National Treasury to release the County equitable share of revenue without further delay.”

Oparanya has further called on the EACC and the DCI to commence investigations on the Senate Public Accounts and Investment Committee over allegations of extortion.

He says the Committee continues to summon Governors to appear in person to respond to audit queries yet there is an agreement that Governors should only appear virtually due to the restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“We hereby categorically state that Governors will not bow down to the extortionist nature of this Public Accounts Senate Committee and will only appear virtually until COVID-19 is over and after funds are disbursed to the County Governments,” Oparanya said.